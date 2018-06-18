Anthea Loucas Bosha named CEO of Food and Wine Victoria

Former Gourmet Traveller editor Anthea Loucas Bosha has been announced as the next CEO of Food and Wine Victoria, the organisation responsible for Melbourne Food & Wine Festival and several other food events across the state.

"There are so many great things we can do," Loucas Bosha says. "One of the most daunting parts is where do we start? It's a great team and they've built a great foundation so there are many opportunities to take it to the next level."

Loucas Bosha was editor-in-chief of Gourmet Traveller for 13 years; prior to that she edited Sydney Morning Herald title Good Living. After departing Gourmet Traveller in early 2017 and returning to her hometown of Melbourne, she took a role with cosmetics and beauty brand Mecca as Head of Content and PR.

"When you live away from somewhere you see it differently," Loucas Bosha says. "I really want to bring that excitement to this role and remind Melburnians about all of the great experiences that are just on our doorstep."

As well as the annual Melbourne Food & Wine Festival that takes place each March, the organisation has just announced a winter festival, MEL & NYC, that celebrates Melbourne and New York as great food cities and coincides with the exhibition MoMA at NGV: 130 Years of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Loucas Bosha's plans include extending the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival program with events throughout the year and focusing on telling the stories of Victoria's producers, chefs, farmers and entrepreneurs that are part of the food and wine scene.

Food and Wine Victoria Chairman, John Haddad AO, praised the wealth of food media expertise Loucas Bosha will bring to the role.

"Anthea has excellent credentials in building multi-platform food, wine and lifestyle brands," he says. "Her experience in creating internationally acclaimed and award-winning content will expand our digital reach and reputation."

Loucas Bosha will begin in the role after a long transition from Mecca. Her predecessor as CEO is Georgina Williams.